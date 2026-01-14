Guy Fieri's Mashed Potatoes Deliver A Flavor Explosion Thanks To An Unexpected Addition
If you've visited one of Guy Fieri's restaurants, you've definitely encountered some bold, unexpected flavor combinations. Just look at offerings like his crab fondue and fries piled with everything from buffalo to bleu cheese, which make it clear that traditional pairings have never really appealed to the adventurous Mayor of "Flavortown." Naturally, this philosophy extends to the recipes he shares with home cooks, including a side using one of Fieri's must-have ingredients: wasabi mashed potatoes.
Amongst the things you need to know about wasabi is that 95% of what we see is actually a mix of horseradish, mustard flour, cornstarch, and green food coloring. That said, the real version can come powdered, which is what Fieri uses in the recipe he shared on "Guy's Big Bite." While boiling the potatoes, he mixes the wasabi powder with water, as the blooming process activates its aromatic, herbaceous heat, which isn't as harsh as fake wasabi. He then adds the mixture to his potatoes along with butter, heavy cream, roasted garlic, salt, and pepper before mashing everything together, which results in potatoes with a little bit of heat.
Fieri also shared some general tips for making mashed potatoes. Since potatoes vary in size, breaking them down before boiling helps them cook more evenly. Starting them in cold water will also help them cook through and avoid a hard center. And once drained, make sure to return the potatoes to the pot to evaporate excess moisture for a light and fluffy mash.
Food Network stars share their tips for perfect mashed potatoes
Fieri isn't the only one with some tricks up his sleeve, as there are plenty of Food Network stars with great tips for making the best mashed potatoes. Several add more creamy ingredients into their mash, including Martha Stewart and Ree Drummond. Both use cream cheese, which brings a subtle tanginess that you won't get from only using butter, milk, and cream. Another star who likes some zip to their potatoes is Bobby Flay, who uses crème fraîche, which contains bacterial cultures and fermentation agents that contribute to a mild tang and thicker, lusher consistency. And if you're looking to make your mash even richer, you can also take a page out of Giada De Laurentiis' book and use mascarpone for a decadent dish.
However, creamy ingredients aren't the only great add-ons, as Alex Guarnaschelli suggests incorporating root vegetables to deepen the flavor, with her personal favorites being sliced turnips and sunchokes. Anne Burrell did this as well, but for her, it was all about the celery root.
You can also experiment with techniques like Tyler Florence's method of boiling potatoes in heavy cream and milk, which results in a better texture and provides a nice liquid to pour back into the mash itself. Meanwhile, Alton Brown cuts his spuds into triangles before boiling, and Michael Symon recommends using a ricer on your boiled potatoes for a fluffier consistency. Whatever method you choose, though, you'll never have boring mashed potatoes with tricks like these.