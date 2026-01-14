Guy Fieri's Mashed Potatoes Deliver A Flavor Explosion Thanks To An Unexpected Addition

If you've visited one of Guy Fieri's restaurants, you've definitely encountered some bold, unexpected flavor combinations. Just look at offerings like his crab fondue and fries piled with everything from buffalo to bleu cheese, which make it clear that traditional pairings have never really appealed to the adventurous Mayor of "Flavortown." Naturally, this philosophy extends to the recipes he shares with home cooks, including a side using one of Fieri's must-have ingredients: wasabi mashed potatoes.

Amongst the things you need to know about wasabi is that 95% of what we see is actually a mix of horseradish, mustard flour, cornstarch, and green food coloring. That said, the real version can come powdered, which is what Fieri uses in the recipe he shared on "Guy's Big Bite." While boiling the potatoes, he mixes the wasabi powder with water, as the blooming process activates its aromatic, herbaceous heat, which isn't as harsh as fake wasabi. He then adds the mixture to his potatoes along with butter, heavy cream, roasted garlic, salt, and pepper before mashing everything together, which results in potatoes with a little bit of heat.

Fieri also shared some general tips for making mashed potatoes. Since potatoes vary in size, breaking them down before boiling helps them cook more evenly. Starting them in cold water will also help them cook through and avoid a hard center. And once drained, make sure to return the potatoes to the pot to evaporate excess moisture for a light and fluffy mash.