The Iconic Brand That Makes Cracker Barrel Store-Bought Cheese Products

The Cracker Barrel brand is a staple in the cheese and dry goods section of your favorite grocery store. You may have walked past the brand hundreds of times without giving a thought to which brand actually makes the dairy product. It's in the name, right? Wrong.

Let's just start by dispelling that common misconception once and for all — the Cracker Barrel brand of cheeses is in no way associated with the restaurant chain by the same name. Now that we've got that sorted, let's dive into the cheesy history of Cracker Barrel. Producing a range of cheese products in blocks, slices, cracker cuts, cubes, sticks, and even pairing boards, the Cracker Barrel brand of cheese is associated with quality and consistency. You may not be surprised to learn that a major name in the cheese industry is behind the brand. The Kraft Heinz company — famous producers of Kraft Mac and Cheese, Oscar Mayer, Ore-Ida, Kool Aid, Lunchables, and so much more — is the same brand behind Cracker Barrel cheeses. Cracker Barrel was introduced by Kraft in 1954, and has since expanded its range of products and established itself as a tried-and-true favorite of the grocery store cheese aisle.