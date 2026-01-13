Should You Avoid Buying Frozen Meats At The Grocery Store?

Frozen food still gets a bad rap despite how much we rely on it, and frozen meat at the grocery store probably has one of the worst reputations. While people might not fret over vegetables or baked goods coming out of the freezer, when it comes to protein, customers want the best quality available. For most people that means fresh meat — ideally coming right from the butcher counter, with frozen meat relegated to budget-level desperation. But the pros and cons of frozen meat are a lot more complicated than that, and depending on certain factors, it's not something you should be actively avoiding.

First off, from a nutritional standpoint frozen food isn't any worse than fresh, and sometimes it can be better. Like other once fresh ingredients, meat gets frozen not long after being harvested, and the process of freezing actually preserves vitamins and nutrients at their peak. Meanwhile, raw meat can be sitting around at a grocery store for days. During that time its nutritional value slowly degrades. Unless you can be sure your meat is fresh from the farm and sold very quickly, frozen meat can actually be healthier.

The exact same process applies to taste. Steak, chicken, and pork frozen at the peak of flavor will retain that same flavor once they are thawed, while fresh meat will lose its flavor as it sits out waiting to be purchased. While the freshest of fresh meat will taste better than meat that's frozen, the difference isn't significant.