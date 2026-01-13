How El Chorro Lodge Still Defines Arizona Dining After Nearly A Century

There is so much history in Arizona and, luckily, a short drive from all of the trendy restaurants and places to sip wine in Scottsdale, there are still quite a few restaurants that showcase the state's old-school Western charm. A prime example is El Chorro Lodge, a near-century old eatery that's hosted everyone from cowboys and movie stars to the NFL. It all started all the way back in 1934, when John C. Lincoln decided to build an inn down a dirt road in Paradise Valley.

With no school located nearby, Lincoln went about constructing a classroom for his daughters. A few years later, when the property was purchased by Jan and Mark Gruber, the schoolhouse was transformed into a bar and restaurant for guests. The traditional saloon vibe and peaceful location made it an instant hit, and soon everyone from John Wayne and Clark Gable to Milton Berle were walking through the doors.

El Chorro was a particular favorite of Robert Norris, the original Marlboro Man, who would feed the famous sticky buns to his pet elephant. There aren't any elephants around anymore, but visitors can still enjoy the gooey cinnamon buns, as well as some of the other original menu items on offer.