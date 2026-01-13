How El Chorro Lodge Still Defines Arizona Dining After Nearly A Century
There is so much history in Arizona and, luckily, a short drive from all of the trendy restaurants and places to sip wine in Scottsdale, there are still quite a few restaurants that showcase the state's old-school Western charm. A prime example is El Chorro Lodge, a near-century old eatery that's hosted everyone from cowboys and movie stars to the NFL. It all started all the way back in 1934, when John C. Lincoln decided to build an inn down a dirt road in Paradise Valley.
With no school located nearby, Lincoln went about constructing a classroom for his daughters. A few years later, when the property was purchased by Jan and Mark Gruber, the schoolhouse was transformed into a bar and restaurant for guests. The traditional saloon vibe and peaceful location made it an instant hit, and soon everyone from John Wayne and Clark Gable to Milton Berle were walking through the doors.
El Chorro was a particular favorite of Robert Norris, the original Marlboro Man, who would feed the famous sticky buns to his pet elephant. There aren't any elephants around anymore, but visitors can still enjoy the gooey cinnamon buns, as well as some of the other original menu items on offer.
Sticky buns and stroganoff
Today, El Chorro is a well-known destination for weddings and events. Much of this has to do with a major renovation undertaken by local philanthropist Jacquie Dorrance, who took over the 11-acre property in 2009 and saved it from decline. Under Dorrance's guidance, a new indoor and outdoor bar was built, the patio was massively expanded and fire pits were installed, and there were a number of eco-friendly updates carried out. This led to El Chorro becoming a statewide pioneer in sustainable practices.
Dorrance's work brought the restaurant into the 21st century, but she also made sure to hold on to the cowboy charm as much as possible. She even kept the famous sticky buns, which continue to be served before every meal at the restaurant. Some of the other original dishes that can still be found on the menu include creamy beef stroganoff, fried lobster, trout almandine, and classic shrimp cocktail, though the menu has evolved to include some more modern additions like the seasonal vegetable risotto, an arugula salad, and brunch options too.
The capacity has also expanded, with El Chorro hosting over 10,000 visitors annually prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dorrance sold El Chorro to its current owner, Grossman Company Properties, because the Phoenix-based group is also focused on preserving El Chorro's character as much as possible. At the end of the day, any restaurant can put out good food — but authenticity is something that can't be engineered.