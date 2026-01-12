Vinegar Is A Popular Choice For Cleaning Produce, But Should You Use It On Potatoes?

Consuming a wide variety of vegetables is one of the best ways to eat healthy, and this includes potatoes, as they're a great source of vitamin C, vitamin B6, and potassium. While it's true that there are plenty of ways for produce to pick up bacteria between growing outdoors, handling, processing, and shipping, this shouldn't be enough to scare you off eating your spuds along with other veggies. All that's required is a good wash. But should that wash include vinegar?

As they grow in the ground, potatoes really do need a scrub to at least remove lingering dirt and sand. Washing them with water is fine, but there are times when adding vinegar to the mix can be particularly helpful.

Let's say you've got a lot of potatoes to deal with for company, or maybe you're making a recipe that calls for many small spuds, such as new potatoes or fingerlings. Washing them all individually can be a pain, so a vinegar-water soak might be just the trick. Or, maybe you want to eat the potatoes with their nutritious but rough skin, where bacteria can hide. Using vinegar can be a good way to get them extra clean if you're worried about lingering contaminants. If you've cooked your potatoes and need to store them for a bit, using a water-vinegar solution can help keep them from oxidizing and turning an unappetizing brown.