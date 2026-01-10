Use A Toothpick To Fix This Annoying Issue In The Air Fryer

An air fryer is helpful for whipping up crispy, tasty dishes in very little time, but it does have a few practical drawbacks. One of the problems that flies under the radar is the power of the internal fan. While the fan is there to circulate heat and cook food thoroughly, it can also blow lightweight ingredients all over and ruin your dish.

Whether you've wrapped jalapenos in bacon or are just trying to crisp up a grilled cheese sandwich, the air fryer can get the job done but may also toss loose bread and bacon strips around with the air flow inside. An air fryer is just a convection oven, after all, and blowing hot air is the secret to its ability to evenly cook and make food crispy. Anything too lightweight is subject to the same results you would experience if you took it into the yard on a windy day.

The simple solution is to affix any loose ingredients to the rest of the meal with a toothpick. A single toothpick in a sandwich can hold that top piece of bread in place. They are also great for items like a stuffed chicken breast or pork chop. The same goes for wraps, rolls, and pinwheels that could unravel while cooking.