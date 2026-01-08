This Kroger Deal Could Get You A Free Item Each Week — But Only Under One Condition
It's no secret that grocery prices are incredibly high these days, and more people are working to bring the cost down as much as possible. While clipping coupons physically or digitally is one way to get more bang for your buck, you might be missing out on collecting free items nearly every week at Kroger. The only catch, and the easiest way to tap into this Kroger shopping hack, is that you're not using your free loyalty membership to its fullest potential.
If you're not already part of Kroger's loyalty program, which is one of the best out there, you'll want to sign up to claim these Friday freebies. It's free to join, and if you're not already using the app, that's where you can clip and digitally keep all of your coupons if you don't want to keep up with the paper flyers. In the app, you can then save the Friday free item each week and pick it up when you visit the store next. The best part is that you don't have to actually visit a Kroger every Friday to get the item.
You don't have to claim your free item on Fridays alone
To cash in on this Kroger reward, you merely need to save the deal in the app every Friday. As long as you've saved the deal, which is the weekly free item in this case, you can claim it for up to two weeks. This will save you from making extra trips to Kroger while allowing you to take advantage of adding more items to your cart for less when you do go for your regular shopping trip. While the freebie might not always be what you need when you need it, the items included in these weekly offers are worth saving to be claimed.
Previously, Kroger's free items have ranged from DiGiorno frozen pizzas and Doritos chips to a 12-pack of Kroger's seltzer water and Softsoap body wash. So, even if body wash or a frozen pizza isn't on your shopping list for the week, many of these items won't spoil immediately after you collect them. So, get more for your money and don't sleep on this Kroger trick.