This Kroger Deal Could Get You A Free Item Each Week — But Only Under One Condition

It's no secret that grocery prices are incredibly high these days, and more people are working to bring the cost down as much as possible. While clipping coupons physically or digitally is one way to get more bang for your buck, you might be missing out on collecting free items nearly every week at Kroger. The only catch, and the easiest way to tap into this Kroger shopping hack, is that you're not using your free loyalty membership to its fullest potential.

If you're not already part of Kroger's loyalty program, which is one of the best out there, you'll want to sign up to claim these Friday freebies. It's free to join, and if you're not already using the app, that's where you can clip and digitally keep all of your coupons if you don't want to keep up with the paper flyers. In the app, you can then save the Friday free item each week and pick it up when you visit the store next. The best part is that you don't have to actually visit a Kroger every Friday to get the item.