The One Step To Do Before Frosting Beautiful Cupcakes
Frosting cupcakes is an art that can seem best left to the professionals. There's a technique to those perfect swirls, mounds, and peaks of a beautifully frosted cupcake that takes time and practice to develop. But surely there's a tip or two we could use at home? Indeed there is, according to expert baker, pastry chef, author, and TV host of "Baking Mad with Eric Lanlard" and "Glamour Puds," Eric Lanlard. We spoke to him to glean some frosting insights and he divulged that a pro technique called flat icing is the best way to achieve desired end results.
Like most things, preparation is key when frosting a cupcake, and there is no step more important than the very first. Lanlard explains, "Flat icing is the thin, initial layer of frosting spread across the top of a cupcake before piping. It levels the surface, seals in the crumbs, and creates a smooth, stable base for decorative piping." Before creating elegant volume with a swirl, that first layer of icing creates a stable surface to build upon.
Lanlard continued by sharing that flat icing is most beneficial for certain kinds of piping techniques. "Classic tall swirls, rosettes, ruffles, Russian piped flowers, and ombre effects look neater and stand taller when the cupcake has been flat-iced first," he revealed. "It gives the piping something to 'grip,' prevents gaps, and produces a cleaner finish." Hey, we'll never say no to any excuse to add more frosting.
Other expert-approved tips for frosting cupcakes
Frosting the perfect cupcakes takes skill, so any professional advice is always welcome. Luckily, Eric Lanlard gifted us a few extra tips besides the flat icing technique. The most important one is to only frost cupcakes that are completely cooled so that your icing doesn't melt off and ruin all of your hard work. He also recommends using medium-firm buttercream for cupcakes and says, "For a luxury finish, chill them 10 minutes after piping to set the shape." This gives your piped swirls and dollops a crisp definition, and ensures they'll stay solid and beautiful until they're eaten.
Getting a feel for how to comfortably use a piping bag is another tricky aspect of baking homemade cupcakes, but Lanlard recommends only filling the piping bag halfway to make things easier. A half-full piping bag is easier to control and you can simply refill as you go. Lanlard also says to "hold your piping bag straight up for tall swirls; angled for decorative edges," and to "keep consistent pressure when piping." Put these tips to the test next time you're whipping up a batch of cupcakes for a special occasion, and enjoy the oohs and ahhs of impressed guests.