The One Step To Do Before Frosting Beautiful Cupcakes

Frosting cupcakes is an art that can seem best left to the professionals. There's a technique to those perfect swirls, mounds, and peaks of a beautifully frosted cupcake that takes time and practice to develop. But surely there's a tip or two we could use at home? Indeed there is, according to expert baker, pastry chef, author, and TV host of "Baking Mad with Eric Lanlard" and "Glamour Puds," Eric Lanlard. We spoke to him to glean some frosting insights and he divulged that a pro technique called flat icing is the best way to achieve desired end results.

Like most things, preparation is key when frosting a cupcake, and there is no step more important than the very first. Lanlard explains, "Flat icing is the thin, initial layer of frosting spread across the top of a cupcake before piping. It levels the surface, seals in the crumbs, and creates a smooth, stable base for decorative piping." Before creating elegant volume with a swirl, that first layer of icing creates a stable surface to build upon.

Lanlard continued by sharing that flat icing is most beneficial for certain kinds of piping techniques. "Classic tall swirls, rosettes, ruffles, Russian piped flowers, and ombre effects look neater and stand taller when the cupcake has been flat-iced first," he revealed. "It gives the piping something to 'grip,' prevents gaps, and produces a cleaner finish." Hey, we'll never say no to any excuse to add more frosting.