The Simple Pie Dough Move That Makes Rolling It Out A Breeze

Pie dough isn't complicated, but it sure can be frustrating. To get a perfectly tender, flakey pie crust you need dough that never gets too warm, but is pliable enough to roll out. Dough that isn't so dry it constantly cracks, but isn't so wet it sticks to everything. And even if you do all that right, you don't want to be constantly rerolling your dough to get the perfect shape, lest you overwork it. So any pie dough tip that makes rolling it out a little bit easier and cleaner is welcome. And you can achieve that with just a few pieces of parchment paper.

Dough that sticks to your work surface will make moving and shaping it a nightmare, and even with the perfect ratio this can be a problem. But if you cut out two pieces of parchment paper you can roll the dough out in between it with no concerns over sticking. In fact, you can even use this trick with plastic wrap too if you don't have any parchment. Not only will this make shaping your pie dough easier, it will also mean you don't need to keep adding extra flour to prevent dough from sticking to the roller. That's nice because adding too much flour as you roll can throw off the ratio of ingredients and make your pie crust tough. The parchment will even make handling your dough when you need to flip it over the pie plate easier too.