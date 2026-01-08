How To Add A Big Crunch To Hot Dogs Using Savory Toppings You Already Have
There are more ways to top a hot dog than you could ever hope to list on one website. Just look at how many regional hot dogs you can find in the United States alone. There's far more than a standard New York City hot dog or Chicago-style hot dog out there. There's also no rule against adding extra toppings to your personal favorite to make it feel new. It's always a good idea to focus on flavor, but don't forget about texture. A good hot dog becomes great when you add a crunchy element.
Crunch is often overlooked with a typical hot dog. Raw onions and sauerkraut are sometimes added to a hot dog, but those aren't for everyone. We're leaving a lot of toppings by the wayside that could easily pair with a good glizzy. For instance, if you like onions, why not try them crispy fried? Or even try some onion rings; they could complement a sharp mustard and some fresh veggies, or a cheese sauce and some jalapeños.
Since we've got the frying pan out, why not try bacon? That salty, smoky, crunchy element can boost the hot dog and all the other ingredients. Pair that with some cheese and a creamy sriracha mayo, and you've got a delicious bite.
Playing a hunch for a crunch
If onion rings aren't hitting the spot, try another crispy bar food with extra punch, like jalapeño poppers. You can tone it down a little by dredging and frying sliced jalapeños for a spicy, crispy kick. Fry cheese to make cheese crisps, or try leftover chicken skin.
If you don't want them fried, pickled jalapeños add a subtle crunch and heat with a burst of acid. Any pickled vegetable, from traditional dill spears to pickled onions, can bring life to a hot dog that might feel boring otherwise. Another fresh twist is to try a cabbage slaw that adds a great texture contrast. Pair it with a creamy sauce to add another dimension.
You could make a Mexican-inspired hot dog with fresh pico de gallo, avocado crema, and crunchy tortilla strips. For a more comfort food spin, butter your buns with garlic butter and add some parmesan, then toast them up like garlic bread before assembling your hot dog. The crunchy exterior and warm, soft interior of the bun can change the experience.
The same simple batter or dredge you use for onions could be used for the hot dog itself. Coat it and fry it until crispy to create an experience that's reminiscent of a corn dog, but not quite as robust.
We have plenty of ideas for toppings to elevate your next hot dog, many of which will pair beautifully with these crunchy suggestions. Give a few a try and see how texture and flavor work together to create the best hot dog.