How To Add A Big Crunch To Hot Dogs Using Savory Toppings You Already Have

There are more ways to top a hot dog than you could ever hope to list on one website. Just look at how many regional hot dogs you can find in the United States alone. There's far more than a standard New York City hot dog or Chicago-style hot dog out there. There's also no rule against adding extra toppings to your personal favorite to make it feel new. It's always a good idea to focus on flavor, but don't forget about texture. A good hot dog becomes great when you add a crunchy element.

Crunch is often overlooked with a typical hot dog. Raw onions and sauerkraut are sometimes added to a hot dog, but those aren't for everyone. We're leaving a lot of toppings by the wayside that could easily pair with a good glizzy. For instance, if you like onions, why not try them crispy fried? Or even try some onion rings; they could complement a sharp mustard and some fresh veggies, or a cheese sauce and some jalapeños.

Since we've got the frying pan out, why not try bacon? That salty, smoky, crunchy element can boost the hot dog and all the other ingredients. Pair that with some cheese and a creamy sriracha mayo, and you've got a delicious bite.