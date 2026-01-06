Why Some British Drinks Are Being Made Differently From Their US Counterparts

Picture buying a bottle of Fanta Orange in London and then buying the same drink in Chicago. They have the same name and nearly identical packaging. But check the nutritional facts from Coca-Cola's own U.K. and U.S. websites, and the difference is massive.

The U.S. version lists 73 grams of sugar per 20-ounce bottle. The U.K. version lists 4.5 grams of sugar per 100 milliliters. Crunch the numbers, and you'll find the American Fanta has nearly three times the sugar as its counterpart across the pond — 12.4 grams per 100 milliliters versus 4.5 grams. The thing is, the British version doesn't taste like it's missing anything. So what gives?

British drinks are built differently. It goes back to 2018, when a tax policy called the Soft Drinks Industry Levy (SDIL) kicked in and started reshaping the country's beverage industry. The premise is simple: more sugar means more tax. Companies could've just absorbed the cost, but they didn't — they reformulated everything instead, swapping out chunks of sugar with artificial sweeteners like aspartame and stevia until the white sugar content dropped just below the tax threshold. This is why British drinks still taste like their regular old selves despite having way less sugar.