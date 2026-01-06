Why Your Plant Milk-Based Pudding Mix Isn't Setting (And How To Fix It)

From the base for classic watergate salad to the shortcut for easy Bavarian cream in any custard-based dessert, pudding mix can serve many purposes. But while it may not always look or taste the same, there's one thing that pudding always is, and that's spoonable. While homemade pudding utilizes egg proteins and fats from cream and milk to thicken, plant-based pudding mix doesn't always set correctly. But there are two potential fixes. While attending the New York City Wine & Food Fest at the Seaport, Tasting Table asked vegan chef, Shenarri Freeman, about tricks to keep plant-based puddings from failing to set.

Freeman mentioned two alternative thickening agents: "You can also use a little bit of cornstarch — make a cornstarch slurry — or use a little bit of guar gum [which] comes in powder form." Interestingly, many homemade pudding recipes call for the use of cornstarch in accordance with eggs. However, to use cornstarch as a fix for your plant milk-based pudding mix, you'll want to create a slurry of 1 tablespoon of cornstarch mixed with 3 tablespoons of water, whisked until smooth. This mixture will work to bind and thicken your pudding, similar to how eggs would in a homemade recipe.

While guar gum isn't a common ingredient in pudding recipes, it's used a lot in vegan and plant-based cooking. You don't need much in your mix — just a ¼ teaspoon for every cup of non-dairy milk the box calls for, whisked directly into the other ingredients.