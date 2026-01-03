Avoid These 10 Mistakes When Packing Your Kitchen For A Move

The kitchen undoubtedly calls for your undivided attention when packing for a move. Step inside, and you'll find a diverse array of items with unique packing needs. There is the fragile, touch-me-not glassware that needs to be sufficiently cushioned against impact, the liquid items and spices that are happy to spill and stain everything, and pricey appliances that won't take too kindly to being bumped around roughly in the moving truck. But the good news is that it is possible to get all your kitchen items to your new place in one piece with proper preparation.

One of the most compelling reasons to adopt an individualized approach to the specific packing needs of different items is to avoid damaging them. Breakage complicates the unpacking process, leading to additional stress, risk of injuries from broken shards, and high replacement costs. Avoiding leaks and spills can also minimize clean-up, allowing you more time for unpacking and decorating your new kitchen. These tips for cleaning out your pantry and fridge before a move are a good place to start, but you'll also want to avoid some crucial packing mistakes that can detract from your efforts. By keeping a laser focus on safety and sealing, your transition into your new place can be smoother than you expect.