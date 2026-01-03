Making Fried Chicken Straight From The Fridge Is Such A Big Mistake. Here's Why

A big batch of homemade fried chicken is a surefire way to please the whole family with a classic Southern feast. But making fried chicken from scratch is not the simplest kitchen task, requiring myriad steps of seasoning, breading, and deep frying the poultry in a vat of hot oil. An error in any of these stages can turn a long-awaited meal into a disappointment, or worse, a food-safety problem. One of the biggest mistakes people make when frying chicken is taking the poultry straight from the refrigerator to the pot, risking both of these negative outcomes. For the best results, chicken should be allowed to gently warm up on the counter before hitting the oil.

Frying chicken properly — ensuring that the chicken is cooked through and the outside is crunchy and golden-brown — is already a delicate balance of the right oil temperature and cooking time, and when you use cold chicken, you are throwing a wrench into the machinery. Chicken that is too cold when it goes into the oil runs a high risk of either burning the breading or leaving the center pink and inedible. In the worst case, you might end up with both of these issues at the same time.

The amount of time that you need to rest your chicken before frying depends on the cut. Smaller boneless pieces, like chicken tenders or cutlets, will warm quickly, and 15 minutes on the counter should do just fine. For large pieces of bone-in chicken, like thighs and drumsticks, you will likely want to give them closer to 25 or 30 minutes. The necessary time will also vary depending on the ambient temperature in the room, but these numbers will give you a decent guideline to start with.