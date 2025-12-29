After 73 Years, A Popular Pennsylvania Restaurant, Known For Its 'Poorboy' Sandwich, Is Closing

Just days after Christmas, sad news hit Pennsylvania: the Cadet Restaurant — a Pennsylvanian fixture that's fed families, first dates, and late-night cruisers for over 73 years — is shutting down for good, another casualty in a difficult year for beloved American diners. Famous for its Poorboy sandwich that became synonymous with the place itself over decades of service to the community, the restaurant will close its doors for good on December 31st, with the last order taken at 3 p.m. sharp. But perhaps even more famous than the sandwich was the 30-foot fiberglass statue of cowboy-hatted Big Sam right out the front door, greeting travelers as they came along Route 422 near Kittanning in Manor Township with a huge grin and an equally large burger.

The Robey family, who took stewardship of the restaurant in 2021, announced the decision on the restaurant's official social media over the weekend. "This place means everything to us. It's not just a business, it's been our heart, our home, and our life," the restaurant's Facebook account said. In response, the post received a deluge of comments and hundreds of reactions within hours.

The family hasn't given a reason behind the Cadet Restaurant's closing yet. When you own a place like this, where customers are family, and every meal carries weight, where every brick is a piece of history, it's hard to imagine the sense of grief when they have to make the decision. The family thanked everyone for the memories and the meals, and, from the outpouring of support on the post, it's clear the customers loved them right back.