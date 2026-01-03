This One Ingredient Takes Chicken Noodle Soup From Good To Great

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Almost everyone has the recipe. You know the one — the chicken noodle soup that your entire family swears by that's handed down through sticky notes and scribbled margins that supposedly cures everything from winter colds to broken hearts, and nobody's allowed to mess with it. Except maybe you should! Not with some wild ingredient that'll have your grandmother questioning your judgment, but just a touch of this one seasoning that, we promise, can elevate your soup: Vegeta.

Never heard of it? Join the club. Despite being a kitchen staple in Europe ever since it went on sale in 1959, this Croatian seasoning hasn't quite caught on in America. The powder is composed of dried and ground-down veggies (carrots, celery, parsley, and so on), seasoned with salt, spices, and MSG (there's also an MSG-free version if you'd rather avoid it). What you get is an intensely flavorful and umami seasoning that can pick up the taste of anything from soups and broths to stews and sauces. The formula's so simple, you can actually make it yourself — handy if you're in a rush and don't want to wait on Amazon or Walmart.