This Sandwich Chain Is An Essential When Visiting The Las Vegas Strip

History buffs may know the original sandwich came in 1762 from a Englishman named John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich — a title created long before his invention involving meat and bread. It wasn't an enterprising spirit giving rise to this now everyday food, rather a matter of personal convenience. Montagu reportedly had roast beef placed between two slices of bread so he could continue playing cards without using utensils, inadvertently launching a new way of eating which eventually incorporated his Earl of Sandwich title.

Now, more than 250 years later, there's a beloved Las Vegas Strip eatery called Earl of Sandwich that serves sandwiches. What's even more interesting than the name's connection to 18th-century British aristocracy is the story of who established this modern-day sandwich shop. Believe it or not, it was launched in 2004 by the real-life 11th Earl of Sandwich. For this descendant, along with his son Orlando Montagu and restauranteur Robert Earl, founder and CEO of Planet Hollywood, it was a purposeful plan for paying tribute to the craft sandwich making.

The aristocratic Earls inherited the sandwich mantle, but worked hard at successfully carrying on the legend. It's now a popular sandwich chain operating multiple locations, including the flagship eatery inside of Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on the Strip, where it operates 24 hours a day amidst the hustle and bustle. But as thrilling as that sounds, the sandwich shop is still about the sandwiches.