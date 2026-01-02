This Sandwich Chain Is An Essential When Visiting The Las Vegas Strip
History buffs may know the original sandwich came in 1762 from a Englishman named John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich — a title created long before his invention involving meat and bread. It wasn't an enterprising spirit giving rise to this now everyday food, rather a matter of personal convenience. Montagu reportedly had roast beef placed between two slices of bread so he could continue playing cards without using utensils, inadvertently launching a new way of eating which eventually incorporated his Earl of Sandwich title.
Now, more than 250 years later, there's a beloved Las Vegas Strip eatery called Earl of Sandwich that serves sandwiches. What's even more interesting than the name's connection to 18th-century British aristocracy is the story of who established this modern-day sandwich shop. Believe it or not, it was launched in 2004 by the real-life 11th Earl of Sandwich. For this descendant, along with his son Orlando Montagu and restauranteur Robert Earl, founder and CEO of Planet Hollywood, it was a purposeful plan for paying tribute to the craft sandwich making.
The aristocratic Earls inherited the sandwich mantle, but worked hard at successfully carrying on the legend. It's now a popular sandwich chain operating multiple locations, including the flagship eatery inside of Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on the Strip, where it operates 24 hours a day amidst the hustle and bustle. But as thrilling as that sounds, the sandwich shop is still about the sandwiches.
What's on the menu at Earl of Sandwich
With many locations in and outside of Las Vegas — including one in Disney Springs, another in San Diego, and international locations in Seoul, South Korea and Paris, France — the Earl of Sandwich menu can vary, but it generally centers on hot sandwiches served on fresh-baked artisan bread. On the Strip, it serves several sandwich incarnations, including classic subs with names like Earl's Ultimate, The Full Montagu, and The Original 1762 as well as tuna melts and deli sandwiches. There's also standard breakfast sandwiches, pizza breads, and handcrafted wraps. A few non-sandwich offerings include fresh green salads and artisan soups.
Online reviews paint a picture of the ambiance inside Earl of Sandwich. Unlike many upscale restaurants on the Las Vegas Strip focusing on sit-down fine dining or over-the-top themed environments, Earl of Sandwich appeals to customers preferring informal, fast-casual dining. The ambiance is relaxed and functional, with a counter-style ordering system, some indoor seating, and customers grabbing sandwiches between shows or after late-night clubbing. At the Planet Hollywood location, customers have noted that the overall environment is welcoming even during busy times, though the line to order does build and seating can fill up quickly during lunch and dinner rushes.
Despite being on the Strip, Earl of Sandwich is generally considered family friendly and very affordable compared to nearby restaurants. In fact, it perches comfortably on our Tasting Table list of the best places to eat on the Las Vegas Strip for under $20. Apart from its history in restaurant lore, Earl of Sandwich put it pretty well on its website: "We made the first sandwich. Now we make the best sandwich."