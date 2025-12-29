Overly Hot Water Might Be Ruining Your Tea. Here's Why

Here's a hot tip for tea: Temperature matters. If you're like many westerners, you may just bring water to a boil and pour it over bagged or loose-leaf tea, regardless of the variety. But it turns out that while boiling water may be the best temperature for brewing black tea, other types of tea require cooler water for the perfect pour.

During a discussion about tips for brewing the perfect tea, Jeannie Liu, founder and owner of Seattle tea shop Miro Tea, explained why overheating the water can be detrimental to your cup of tea. "Tea gets bitter because of over-extraction of its tannins, catechins, and caffeine," she shared.

Tea leaves contain all sorts of chemicals and nutrients that react differently to a range of temperatures. A general rule is lower temperatures for more delicate teas like green or white, and a higher temperature for more robust infusions, such as black tea. Herbal teas like chamomile or rooibos also like it hot.