Which Quaker Oats Variety Is The Healthiest?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Quaker Oats brand is a mainstay of the cereal aisle, with a history that dates back to 1850. From its humble beginnings, the range now includes Old Fashioned, Steel Cut, Instant, and even Quick Oats, all with plain and flavored options. But are there any real differences when it comes to what's healthiest? When it comes to selecting oats from Quaker, it turns out that you can choose based entirely on the texture you prefer, as all the varieties of oats are equally nutritious.

Unflavored Quaker Oats all contain the same ingredient: whole grain oats. Whole grain oats are an excellent source of both fiber and protein, with 4 grams of fiber and 5.3 grams of protein in every cooked cup of oatmeal, according to Healthline. With just 166 calories per serving (as noted by the USDA), they're also rich in antioxidants, manganese, and vitamin B1. So, how does this translate to the different Quaker Oat options? It's all about the texture and how you want to use them.

Quaker's Steel Cut Oats are the most minimally processed, which is why they take so long to cook. They're simply sliced sections of the whole oat, and are great if you like some texture to your oatmeal. The brand's Old Fashioned Oats are what's also known as rolled oats. These have been steamed and rolled flat to speed up the cooking process and can be used for oatmeal or in recipes such as muffins. Quaker's Instant and Quick varieties take rolled oats and cut them finely for faster cooking. Quick Oats can be cooked on the stovetop in as little as a minute. Instant Oats are the most finely chopped, which is why you'll find them in sachets or tubs ready to microwave.