The 75-Year-Old Detroit Fish And Chips Shop Locals Call Unbeatable

There are plenty of great restaurants in the Metro Detroit area, but none might be quite as adored as Scotty Simpson's Fish & Chips. Scotty's in Detroit, Michigan, is a beloved local staple that's been keeping locals and out-of-towners fed with fried seafood for 75 years. The fish spot was first opened by James "Scotty" Simpson in 1950, and since then, it has had only two other owners, "Uncle" Sean Gilmore and now Harry Barber, who began working at Scotty Simpson's in 1966.

Aesthetically, Scotty Simpson's lacks frills, but it features a warm and homey appearance, decorated with wood paneling on the lower half of the walls surrounding wooden chairs with worn vinyl seats on top of carpeted floors. The whole thing evokes the feeling that you've stepped into your fisherman grandfather's old recreation room. The walls are adorned with trophy fish of all sizes, framed photos and magazine covers, and a hodgepodge of quirky signs, with models of old galleon ships and lighthouses displayed on shelves and surfaces, all of which look like they've been slowly added over the years.

True to its old-school ethos, the restaurant does not accept credit cards, only cash or checks. As for the menu, well, it features a healthy helping of the typical fish and chips, of course, along with other various lightly battered and fried proteins like shrimp, chicken, frog legs, smelt, and perch. It's about what you might expect from a hole-in-the-wall fish and chips joint.