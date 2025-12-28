This Growing California Grocer Makes It Feel Like You Just Stepped Off A Plane To Japan

There's no shortage of incredible Asian markets in California, with more and more specialty stores popping up across the state as the appetite for imported foods continues to boom. But while the standard H Mart and 99 Ranch stores always deliver, there's one new player on the scene that will impress any Japanese food enthusiast: Osaka Marketplace.

Osaka Marketplace is an authentic Japanese grocer based in the San Francisco Bay Area. The local business, which opened its first location in Fremont in 2021, has become a go-to for shoppers seeking everything from imported sauces to grab-and-go meals like sushi, creative bento boxes, and ramen. That's because it doesn't take long after stepping inside the store to feel like you've hopped off a plane in Tokyo.

The fresh seafood is delivered from the Toyosu Fish Market, the in-house food court is filled with dishes like fresh tempura and crispy chicken karaage, and there are aisles filled with sauces, rice cookers, and Japanese drinks to browse, too. Parents love to bring their kids to the store to walk around, and people flock to the market in the evening time to take advantage of the late-day sushi discounts. Osaka Marketplace is a place where everyone can find something they like — even if it's just some fun snacks that you're after.