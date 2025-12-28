This Growing California Grocer Makes It Feel Like You Just Stepped Off A Plane To Japan
There's no shortage of incredible Asian markets in California, with more and more specialty stores popping up across the state as the appetite for imported foods continues to boom. But while the standard H Mart and 99 Ranch stores always deliver, there's one new player on the scene that will impress any Japanese food enthusiast: Osaka Marketplace.
Osaka Marketplace is an authentic Japanese grocer based in the San Francisco Bay Area. The local business, which opened its first location in Fremont in 2021, has become a go-to for shoppers seeking everything from imported sauces to grab-and-go meals like sushi, creative bento boxes, and ramen. That's because it doesn't take long after stepping inside the store to feel like you've hopped off a plane in Tokyo.
The fresh seafood is delivered from the Toyosu Fish Market, the in-house food court is filled with dishes like fresh tempura and crispy chicken karaage, and there are aisles filled with sauces, rice cookers, and Japanese drinks to browse, too. Parents love to bring their kids to the store to walk around, and people flock to the market in the evening time to take advantage of the late-day sushi discounts. Osaka Marketplace is a place where everyone can find something they like — even if it's just some fun snacks that you're after.
Osaka Marketplace just opened a second location
Kazuhiro Takeda, the owner of Osaka Marketplace, worked hard to create such an authentic experience. The businessman previously worked for retailers in Japan, and seeing a gap in the market, brought his knowledge to the United States. It seems to be a success so far, with a second location recently opening in Foster City. There are also plans for another outpost in 2026, and the goal is to operate over a dozen stores within the next decade.
Locals have been delighted by the news. According to a Reddit post, the new store has been busy since opening, with people lining up around the corner to get inside. One person said, "Went there yesterday around 4:30pm and it was absolutely slammed. All the hot deli and buffet items were sold out." Another said they've been "patiently waiting" for a location to open nearby.
People particularly love the seafood section at the stores, as well as the reasonable prices and free samples. One Yelp reviewer said, "The best place for fresh sashimi, baked goods, sushi, and ALL of the Japanese food! Whenever I'm craving sushi, I go straight here." Another wrote, "There is so, so much there, not just produce and groceries, but gift sections including plushies, pottery, stationary, beauty masks, Hawaiian snack aisles." Whether you're a fan of unique KitKat flavors or sushi and sashimi, it seems like Osaka Marketplace is the place to be.