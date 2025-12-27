The Case For Ordering A Reverse Martini, The Lower-ABV Twist On The Classic

Martinis have rules ... or do they? For decades, the standard playbook called for gin-heavy pours with just a whisper of vermouth — the drier, the better, or so the conventional wisdom went. But there's a version that flips the script entirely — the reverse martini. This lower-ABV version might sometimes be the smarter play depending on what kind of night you're planning.

The reverse martini takes the familiar two-to-one ratio, but it's flipped upside down — two parts vermouth, one part gin. It sounds wrong at first because we've been conditioned to think of vermouth as a supporting ingredient. However, when you make it the star of the show, the effect's quite interesting.

You'll first notice a change in flavor. Vermouth — a mixture of fruity wine and botanicals — will rise to the top of your palate revealing itself to be complex, spicy, and with a slightly bitter tang. Typically, these flavors are buried under a mountain of gin, so a reverse martini's actually a pretty good way to get to know vermouth. Feel free to adjust it, too — dry vermouth for a crisp and clean drink or sweet vermouth for a more approachable sipper. Garnish with olives if you want savory depth or a lemon twist if brightness is more your speed. As you imbibe, you'll quickly notice the second best thing about this martini riff: It's much, much lighter.