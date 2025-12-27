The Vintage, Cheesy Meatloaf Alternative We Never See On Dinner Tables Anymore

Meatloaf has been around a while, and for those who don't eat meat products, there's still a way to participate in the textural joy of biting into an assortment of ingredients cooked in a bread pan. When Americans were encouraged to go meatless during World War I, meat-free recipes were printed in newspapers, complete with images showing that a meatless menu didn't have to look all that different from the original, fully-fledged animal-including iterations. Even after the war ended, some of these recipes stuck around — like a meatless meatloaf.

Cowpeas, cheese, and nuts were used to replace animal-based ingredients, and mixtures to make meatless loaves called for an assortment of items that could be customized by the chef. Cheese and walnut loaves can be traced back to the 20s, and recipes made with lentils, chestnut mushrooms, and cheese serve as examples that menus made sans meat don't have to equal disappointment. "We're not vegetarian, but my family likes this better than actual meatloaf," wrote one Redditor, who refers to the dish as "fake meatloaf." Though a cheese meatloaf may seem like a dish from the past, its savory versatility warrants consideration for modern-day dinner settings.