Lasagna is an Italian American classic, beloved by many for its familiar combination of pasta, meat sauce, and cheeses. Its wide appeal has made it a Sunday night staple, a popular potluck contribution, and a cozy comfort meal after a long, hard day. But look inside the casserole dish and you'll see an essential ingredient that's sometimes overshadowed by a lasagna's showier components — ricotta cheese. That cheese has the potential to be the star at the center of your plate, especially when placed on top of a crusty piece of sourdough toast.

There's a lot to love about ricotta, making it one of the very best sourdough toast spreads. With its mild flavor, it's an incredibly versatile cheese that works well with both sweet and savory toppings, from honey and jam to chicken and leafy greens. And even better, its creamy texture provides a nice contrast to the crunch of a toasted sourdough slice, with that cool, milky richness softening each bite to ensure it never feels too dry or one-note.

Plus, one of the fun facts about ricotta is that it's a good source of protein, calcium, and other nutrients, which makes it a great option for folks who are trying to get all their macros. Since many grocery stores carry ricotta, it's also ideal for people with just enough time to spread it on a sourdough slice. Just don't forget the toppings!