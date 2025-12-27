Dress Up Sourdough Slices With A Key Ingredient In Lasagna
Lasagna is an Italian American classic, beloved by many for its familiar combination of pasta, meat sauce, and cheeses. Its wide appeal has made it a Sunday night staple, a popular potluck contribution, and a cozy comfort meal after a long, hard day. But look inside the casserole dish and you'll see an essential ingredient that's sometimes overshadowed by a lasagna's showier components — ricotta cheese. That cheese has the potential to be the star at the center of your plate, especially when placed on top of a crusty piece of sourdough toast.
There's a lot to love about ricotta, making it one of the very best sourdough toast spreads. With its mild flavor, it's an incredibly versatile cheese that works well with both sweet and savory toppings, from honey and jam to chicken and leafy greens. And even better, its creamy texture provides a nice contrast to the crunch of a toasted sourdough slice, with that cool, milky richness softening each bite to ensure it never feels too dry or one-note.
Plus, one of the fun facts about ricotta is that it's a good source of protein, calcium, and other nutrients, which makes it a great option for folks who are trying to get all their macros. Since many grocery stores carry ricotta, it's also ideal for people with just enough time to spread it on a sourdough slice. Just don't forget the toppings!
Ricotta toast is a great base for sweet and savory toppings
Even though there are store-bought options, homemade ricotta is surprisingly quick and easy to make; it requires just three simple ingredients (whole milk, kosher salt, and lemon juice) and as little as 30 minutes of cook time. You can give ricotta's already cloud-like cheese an even airier consistency by whisking it for a couple of minutes, which would pair well with orange, mint, honey, and poppy seeds for a light breakfast. And while you could also keep it simple with some honey and fresh berries or figs, ricotta toast is also a chance to get creative with other sweet combinations like grilled peaches with fresh mint and slivered almonds or chopped pears with maple syrup, glazed walnuts, and cinnamon.
For savory options, you could still lean into the breakfast vibe with avocado, poached eggs, and lemon juice, or go for a cool and spicy combo with cucumber ribbons with a pinch of red chili flakes. Other suggestions include toppings like tomato and prosciutto, or making a ricotta and steak sandwich with arugula or grilled vegetables. That said, we also like the idea of adding a sweet tang to your ricotta toast by using balsamic, either by drizzling it on top of some asparagus and herbs or using it to make a sauteed balsamic mushroom topping. You could even try taking a fresher approach with a bright, bruschetta-inspired creation, but whatever topping you choose for your ricotta toast, it's bound to be delicious.