This Dining Experience Helps You Connect With Your Food On A Deeper Level

Many restaurants have an open kitchen, where guests can see all the action happening that's no longer behind the scenes, which are sometimes behind glass but often are exposed to the entire restaurant. You can catch a glimpse of chefs working in the kitchen, but that doesn't hold a candle to the experience of watching a meal come to life from a seat at a chef's table. Similar to sitting at a sushi counter watching a master chef prepare an omakase meal, one of the best parts of sitting at a chef's table, sometimes known as a chef's counter, is watching the all the action happen directly in front of you. While it may feel awkward at first, once you settle in, it's not too different from sitting at a bar and watching the bartender craft a cocktail.

Sitting at a chef's counter usually feels like watching a perfectly-rehearsed performance. Of course, human error exists and sometimes this precisely-choreographed dance can hold missteps, but a little bit of drama also keeps the dining experience exciting. Depending on the setup of the chef's table or counter and where the chefs actually stand, you can usually see all of the food being plated with precision right in front of you, as well as watch it being cooked and prepared before it's garnished on the pass. If service is going smoothly, you may even be able to chat briefly with the chef and gain some insight into the ingredients or inspirations for dishes.