10 Best Substitutions For Turmeric

Cooking may be a lot of fun, but making last minute substitutions is definitely not. While we don't need to dig into why they're needed sometimes needed, it being prepared to deal with any unforeseen substitutions if (and when) they come up is a part of kitchen life. Now, some flavor substitutions are easier than others; for example, if you need to replace one licorice-like ingredient for another, there's licorice itself, fennel, anise, star anise, tarragon, and more. But what about something like turmeric, which plays such an indispensable role in Indian cuisine and other dishes?

Tumeric's flavor is hard to pin down, after all. It has assertively earthy and pepper notes, along with various undertones of nuttiness and citrus (and fresh and dried turmeric are somewhat different). Then there's the color, which is also part of the equation. Of course, if you remember the movie "Moneyball," you know when like-for-like replacements aren't available, you just need to assemble a team of substitutions that collectively get you close to the same result.

I fell in love with Indian food years ago, and started teaching myself how to cook it at home — often without the exact right ingredients. Learning to analyze and replicate those flavors served me well during my career as a chef, since cranking out hundreds of portions of Indian-style meals (in establishments that aren't built around that cuisine) is a challenge. Drawing on that experience, here are 10 substitutes that can help you create a reasonable approximation of turmeric's color and flavors.