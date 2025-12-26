How To Avoid Getting Scammed By So-Called 'Healthy' Energy Bars

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The global energy bar market is worth a whopping $6 billion, according to Grandview Research. That's a heck of a lot of protein and oats. Visit a few stores or browse online and you will see hundreds of brands and flavors promising boosts of protein, energy, vitamins, and minerals, along with a whole host of other health benefits, while simultaneously being full of marshmallows and chocolate chips. The fact is that not all energy bars are created equal, and some are basically just overpriced candy bars. How can you tell the difference?

Tasting Table spoke to Chris Mohr, registered dietitian and fitness and nutrition advisor at Garage Gym Reviews, about how to tell which energy bars are healthy and which are not worth your time or money. "Aim for bars with at least 10 grams of protein, a few grams of fiber, and that are lower in added sugar," Mohr says. "Fats should come from nuts or seeds rather than palm oil or fillers." That means you'll need to be reading labels and comparing.

Many bars offer lots of protein from ingredients like whey isolate, but they may also contain high amounts of sugar from cane syrup, honey, or even corn syrup. Compare that to something like RXBar, which you can find on Amazon, and which is made from egg whites, almonds, cashews, and dates. It's clear where your protein, fat, and sugar come from with a simple list like that, so it's ideal.