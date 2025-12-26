How To Avoid Getting Scammed By So-Called 'Healthy' Energy Bars
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The global energy bar market is worth a whopping $6 billion, according to Grandview Research. That's a heck of a lot of protein and oats. Visit a few stores or browse online and you will see hundreds of brands and flavors promising boosts of protein, energy, vitamins, and minerals, along with a whole host of other health benefits, while simultaneously being full of marshmallows and chocolate chips. The fact is that not all energy bars are created equal, and some are basically just overpriced candy bars. How can you tell the difference?
Tasting Table spoke to Chris Mohr, registered dietitian and fitness and nutrition advisor at Garage Gym Reviews, about how to tell which energy bars are healthy and which are not worth your time or money. "Aim for bars with at least 10 grams of protein, a few grams of fiber, and that are lower in added sugar," Mohr says. "Fats should come from nuts or seeds rather than palm oil or fillers." That means you'll need to be reading labels and comparing.
Many bars offer lots of protein from ingredients like whey isolate, but they may also contain high amounts of sugar from cane syrup, honey, or even corn syrup. Compare that to something like RXBar, which you can find on Amazon, and which is made from egg whites, almonds, cashews, and dates. It's clear where your protein, fat, and sugar come from with a simple list like that, so it's ideal.
Gee, where's the energy?
Even when an energy bar's ingredients list isn't loaded with additives, it can still be tough to determine what the best choice is going to be. Luckily, Mohr pointed out several red flags to watch for. "Bars with a long list of syrups, cane sugar, or chocolate coatings are usually closer to a candy bar disguised as healthful choice because of some added nutrients," he says.
Any bar will need sweetness to make it palatable, and Mohr suggested you want most of your carbs to come from fruit or oats. Many bars will use honey as a sweetener, but you should keep an eye on what else might be listed. "If the first ingredients are some type of added sugar, syrups, or other added sweeteners, there are certainly better choices," he explains. "Very low protein and fiber with high calories is another red flag."
Given how many bars are advertised as tasting like peanut butter cups, ice cream sundaes, mint chocolate, or other desserts, Dr. Mohr's final red flag is not surprising and is probably something you already suspected. "If the bar tastes like a candy bar, it probably is one dressed up in workout clothes."
In addition to the at least 10 grams of protein that Mohr recommends, look for at least 3 grams of fiber and under 4 grams of both sugar and saturated fat. Keep the calories at 300 or below. We have a list of some of the best protein bars available here. If you can't find one that you like, try our almond-quinoa energy bar recipe.