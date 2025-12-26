How To Give Ground Beef A Flame-Grilled Taste Without A Grill

Ground beef is a weekly staple for a quick and tasty lunch or dinner, and it's even better when it's flame-grilled. You get that juicy and tender consistency with a perfect, crispy sear and grill marks. But what do you do when you don't have a grill? Whether you don't have the extra space or can't have one in your apartment, there's a simple workaround to get that classic fire-grilled taste without the bulky equipment. According to cowboy cooking expert and author Kent Rollins, host of the Outdoor Channel's "Cast Iron Cowboy," all you need is some liquid smoke.

"To get that good smoky flavor without a grill, I use about ½ teaspoon of liquid smoke, mesquite flavored mix, into a half a cup of beef broth," Rollins explains. "Stir well, and brush on when they are about half done." Liquid smoke is made from real smoke and is an affordable and easy hack to give your food that smoky flavor since it's essentially made by capturing the vapors from burning wood and dissolving them in water. Even better, you can choose between different woods, too, including mesquite, pecan, and hickory. Brushing the liquid smoke-beef broth mixture toward the end when the sear has formed ensures you get all that flavor and none of the extra moisture seeping through.