The Two High-Protein Ingredient Combo Bakers Add For Moist, Tender Cakes
If you're planning on getting more protein, you might immediately start thinking about things like meat, eggs, and protein shakes. After all, there's a reason why bodybuilders love all of the above, and it isn't necessarily because they always taste great. But incorporating more protein into your diet doesn't have to come in the form of pea powder or boiled chicken. It can actually come from adding Greek yogurt and cashew butter into your next cake.
Making sure you're getting all your macros isn't always easy, but this surprising combination can give at least a little boost in the protein department. When it comes to cashew butter, two tablespoons contain almost 6 grams of protein, alongside healthy fats and essential minerals, like iron, magnesium, and zinc. Meanwhile, Greek yogurt is a protein powerhouse, boasting approximately 20 grams of protein per 7 ounces, which is almost double the amount you'd find in regular yogurt.
In addition to their nutritional value, the combination of Greek yogurt and cashew butter make for a soft and moist cake, with the natural acidity of the former creating a tender crumb and the creaminess of the latter lending itself to a nice smooth texture. The cashew butter will also add a slightly sweet nuttiness to your baked goods, working well with the subtle tang of the Greek yogurt to bring layered flavor nuance to your cake.
Greek yogurt and cashew butter add complexity to any cake
Using Greek yogurt and cashew butter sets you up for a cake with a luscious mouthfeel and a complex yet well-balanced flavor profile. With the Greek yogurt comes a subdued tartness that keeps things from feeling overly sweet, while the cashew butter has a richness that won't take away from the other flavors in your cake, as it has a milder flavor compared to other nut butters. Together, they provide a great backdrop for flavors ranging from chocolate and vanilla to fruit and cinnamon.
While the exact amount of Greek yogurt and cashew butter will vary depending on your recipe and the flavor and texture you want, make sure you use full-fat Greek yogurt to avoid any fillers that will mess with your cake's texture. With that said, you can simply use Greek yogurt and cashew butter to create an easy, high-protein cake frosting that's as delicious as it is satiating. All you need to do is place a ½ cup of plain Greek yogurt and 2 tablespoons of cashew butter in a bowl before stirring until it's fully combined. But as a bowlful of goodness that also doubles as a great snack on its own, just be sure you don't end up eating it all before your cake's finished cooling.