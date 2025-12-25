The Two High-Protein Ingredient Combo Bakers Add For Moist, Tender Cakes

If you're planning on getting more protein, you might immediately start thinking about things like meat, eggs, and protein shakes. After all, there's a reason why bodybuilders love all of the above, and it isn't necessarily because they always taste great. But incorporating more protein into your diet doesn't have to come in the form of pea powder or boiled chicken. It can actually come from adding Greek yogurt and cashew butter into your next cake.

Making sure you're getting all your macros isn't always easy, but this surprising combination can give at least a little boost in the protein department. When it comes to cashew butter, two tablespoons contain almost 6 grams of protein, alongside healthy fats and essential minerals, like iron, magnesium, and zinc. Meanwhile, Greek yogurt is a protein powerhouse, boasting approximately 20 grams of protein per 7 ounces, which is almost double the amount you'd find in regular yogurt.

In addition to their nutritional value, the combination of Greek yogurt and cashew butter make for a soft and moist cake, with the natural acidity of the former creating a tender crumb and the creaminess of the latter lending itself to a nice smooth texture. The cashew butter will also add a slightly sweet nuttiness to your baked goods, working well with the subtle tang of the Greek yogurt to bring layered flavor nuance to your cake.