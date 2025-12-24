The Tex-Mex Chain Where You Can Order Its Famous Tacos 'Trashy' Style
Queso is a magical ingredient, capable of adding a layer of rich, creamy decadence to anything it's drizzled on. If you love your cheese sauce, it's also something you've probably been tempted to smother on top of any Tex-Mex dish that comes your way. And that compulsion is something Torchy's Tacos has brilliantly tapped into, with a "trashy style" modification that replaces your lettuce with a slather of velvety, ooey-gooey queso at no extra charge.
While any item on the Torchy's menu can be ordered "trashy," one of the most popular options is the "Trailer Park" taco, which has fried chicken, green chiles, lettuce, pico de gallo, and a mix of cheeses with poblano sauce on a flour tortilla. Needless to say, it's easy to see why it's a fan favorite, especially if you order it "trashy." And if you don't believe us, just ask the TikToker who can't help but take a bite, slap a table, and exclaim, "I forgot how good it was!"
Make everything trashy
Torchy's first opened in 2006 as a food trailer in Austin, Texas and now has over 130 locations across the country. With its creative takes on Tex-Mex staples, it's no surprise the chain has made it onto our lists of best taco shops in the United States, best fast food tacos, and best tacos in Austin, Texas, with the latter specifically mentioning the "Trailer Park trashy" taco. Like we said though, Torchy's lets you make any taco or burrito "trashy," which would be a great addition to items like the "Grande" burrito, as well as the green chile pork, fajita, breakfast, and veggie tacos.
Even better, Torchy's also has a secret menu that takes the "Trailer Park trashy" to a whole new level. Dubbed the "Trailer Park hillbilly," it's essentially a "Trailer Park trashy" with some chorizo and chopped bacon. Other creative items on the secret menu include the "Naughty Santa" taco with grilled shrimp, pickled onions, mixed cheese, avocado, and cilantro with poblano sauce on a flour tortilla, and "The Outlaw Bowl" with fried or grilled chicken, cilantro lime rice, black beans, BBQ and chipotle sauce, corn relish, mixed cheese, avocado, and tortilla strips. But honestly, all of them sound pretty good. Just don't forget to make them "trashy."