The Tex-Mex Chain Where You Can Order Its Famous Tacos 'Trashy' Style

Queso is a magical ingredient, capable of adding a layer of rich, creamy decadence to anything it's drizzled on. If you love your cheese sauce, it's also something you've probably been tempted to smother on top of any Tex-Mex dish that comes your way. And that compulsion is something Torchy's Tacos has brilliantly tapped into, with a "trashy style" modification that replaces your lettuce with a slather of velvety, ooey-gooey queso at no extra charge.

While any item on the Torchy's menu can be ordered "trashy," one of the most popular options is the "Trailer Park" taco, which has fried chicken, green chiles, lettuce, pico de gallo, and a mix of cheeses with poblano sauce on a flour tortilla. Needless to say, it's easy to see why it's a fan favorite, especially if you order it "trashy." And if you don't believe us, just ask the TikToker who can't help but take a bite, slap a table, and exclaim, "I forgot how good it was!"