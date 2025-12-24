The Store-Bought Shortcut That Makes Filling Stuffed Peppers A Total Breeze

Stuffed bell peppers are so satisfying because they combine the perfect balance of flavors, textures, and colors into one simple dish. The perfectly roasted, yet still slightly crisp, bell pepper shell is slightly tangy and fresh with a burst of juice. The interior filling is hot, savory, and simmered in rich sauce. Topped with slightly melted cheese and fresh onions, it's a dish that offers something amazing in every bite. And with one easy shortcut, you don't even need to stand in front of the stove for hours to make them.

Canned chili is a store-bought shortcut that makes filling stuffed peppers a total breeze. While traditional stuffed pepper recipes require making your own sauce, sautéing fresh vegetables, and cooking ground beef, pork, or chicken, you can cut your prep time in half by using canned chili instead. And when you use the absolute best canned chili brand, no one will ever guess that the filling wasn't homemade. For this time-saving trick, start with your favorite stuffed peppers recipe. After cutting and cleaning the peppers, brush them with a bit of olive oil and fill them with your chili, then bake them according to the recipe's instructions. When you take them out of the oven, add some shredded cheese and a sprinkle of your favorite seasoning mix and pop them back in the oven until the cheese is perfectly melted.