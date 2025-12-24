The Store-Bought Shortcut That Makes Filling Stuffed Peppers A Total Breeze
Stuffed bell peppers are so satisfying because they combine the perfect balance of flavors, textures, and colors into one simple dish. The perfectly roasted, yet still slightly crisp, bell pepper shell is slightly tangy and fresh with a burst of juice. The interior filling is hot, savory, and simmered in rich sauce. Topped with slightly melted cheese and fresh onions, it's a dish that offers something amazing in every bite. And with one easy shortcut, you don't even need to stand in front of the stove for hours to make them.
Canned chili is a store-bought shortcut that makes filling stuffed peppers a total breeze. While traditional stuffed pepper recipes require making your own sauce, sautéing fresh vegetables, and cooking ground beef, pork, or chicken, you can cut your prep time in half by using canned chili instead. And when you use the absolute best canned chili brand, no one will ever guess that the filling wasn't homemade. For this time-saving trick, start with your favorite stuffed peppers recipe. After cutting and cleaning the peppers, brush them with a bit of olive oil and fill them with your chili, then bake them according to the recipe's instructions. When you take them out of the oven, add some shredded cheese and a sprinkle of your favorite seasoning mix and pop them back in the oven until the cheese is perfectly melted.
Variations and add-ins to elevate canned chili stuffed peppers
The best part about this method is that it not only saves time, but also allows for customizations that further elevate the dish. There are so many ways to add more flavor to canned chili so that your stuffed peppers are even more filling and satisfying. Grab a jar of your favorite spice or seasoning mix to give the chili a little extra oomph. Add pickle brine, apple cider vinegar, or a sweet soy sauce to balance out the saltiness of the canned chili. Thicken the chili with canned pumpkin puree or masa harina. Give it an Asian-inspired twist by simmering it with a bit of peanut oil or even a dab of peanut butter.
You can also use canned chili as a shortcut for almost any stuffed pepper recipe. For instance, use canned chili to make feta and orzo-stuffed peppers. While your empty pepper cups are roasting in the oven, combine the dry orzo and canned chili in a pot and cook them together so that the orzo is infused with the rich flavors of the chili. Then stuff your roasted peppers with the filling and top with sliced cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, and feta cheese. You can even make Italian-style vegetarian stuffed peppers by using a can of vegetarian chili and adding in sun-dried tomatoes, sunflower seeds, and some canned mushrooms and chickpeas to the filling.