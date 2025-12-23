The Sauce That Adds Rich, Creamy Depth To Pizza Without Extra Effort

Real pizza lovers know that marinara isn't the only sauce fit for the pie. Some good extra virgin olive oil, pesto, or even barbecue sauce can elevate pizza with the right ingredients. If you're on the hunt for something different, however, let us introduce you to tahini. Even though you may use the sauce religiously on sandwiches, grain bowls, and veggies, tahini on pizza is unlike anything you've ever had.

Made from ground sesame seeds, tahini tastes like an earthy nut butter. Sesame seeds naturally contain oil that give the paste a creamy texture when blended, so no extra ingredients are needed to make the condiment. However, plenty of homemade and store-bought tahini feature garlic, salt, and lemon juice for an extra punch. You can opt for any tahini you like, but the ones with pungent garlic and salt give pizza the most flavorful foundation.

The sauce can be a little runny when opening the jar, but when mixed properly, you'll get a silky paste that spreads easily onto pizza dough. Once there's an even layer of tahini on the crust, proceed with adding shredded cheese and toppings before baking the pizza as normal.