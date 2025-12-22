Amanda's Freitag's Best Tips For A Fluffy Omelet
Sometimes the best way to test someone's culinary skills is to have them make the simplest dishes, like an omelet. It is easy to whip up an average one, but a perfectly fluffy result takes practice, patience, and a lot of love. However, all you need is some guidance, so we took it upon ourselves to seek out the advice of celebrity chef Amanda Freitag, an expert in all things food.
We spoke to Freitag at the Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival presented by Baha Mar, where she told us that the key to making the absolute best omelets is to avoid letting the eggs sit still. She says, "You've got to keep it moving. Scramble, scramble, scrape is what I call it. Scramble, scramble, scrape, scramble, scramble, scrape. And then you fold it." Many great chefs have spoken about the importance of movement in omelet making. Julia Child even recommended practicing outdoors with dried beans in the pan instead of eggs. This is not only to avoid the eggs cooking unevenly, but also to ensure a creamy interior and tender texture. It's a little bit of work, but it's all over extremely quickly — another important factor to consider.
Cook your omelets quickly over low heat
Unlike a plate of soft and fluffy scrambled eggs, omelets take just a few minutes to cook. You need to work quickly so that the eggs don't become too hot or start to brown, which can lead to a rubbery result. The bottom will only take a few seconds to set, so do not wait too long before you start pushing up the edges. As Freitag says, "It doesn't need a lot of time, and it doesn't need high heat."
You can use a high heat to make an omelet, but it requires a lot of practice, so start by mastering the technique at medium-low first. To tell when it's time to fold your omelet, check if the edges are starting to set and take a look at the surface. The eggs will continue to cook after folding, so remove the pan when the top is still slightly runny. It might sound like a lot to take in, but it can be mastered in no time, and Freitag's omelet shaking tip will help you along the way.