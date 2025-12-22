Amanda's Freitag's Best Tips For A Fluffy Omelet

Sometimes the best way to test someone's culinary skills is to have them make the simplest dishes, like an omelet. It is easy to whip up an average one, but a perfectly fluffy result takes practice, patience, and a lot of love. However, all you need is some guidance, so we took it upon ourselves to seek out the advice of celebrity chef Amanda Freitag, an expert in all things food.

We spoke to Freitag at the Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival presented by Baha Mar, where she told us that the key to making the absolute best omelets is to avoid letting the eggs sit still. She says, "You've got to keep it moving. Scramble, scramble, scrape is what I call it. Scramble, scramble, scrape, scramble, scramble, scrape. And then you fold it." Many great chefs have spoken about the importance of movement in omelet making. Julia Child even recommended practicing outdoors with dried beans in the pan instead of eggs. This is not only to avoid the eggs cooking unevenly, but also to ensure a creamy interior and tender texture. It's a little bit of work, but it's all over extremely quickly — another important factor to consider.