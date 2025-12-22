This Boston-Based Seafood Chain Serves Lobster Rolls In A Unique Way

Boston is so known for its seafood that even seafood chain restaurants like Legal Sea Foods offer quality, innovative dishes that will have your parents oohing and aahing when they visit you at college from out of town (we may be speaking from experience here). The parent-pleasers are plentiful on the restaurant's menu, but perhaps no item is as awe-worthy as its Legal Sea-Cones. You've had a classic lobster roll before — plump, luxurious meat nestled in a buttered, toasted bun. But Legal Sea-Cones take lobster rolls to unprecedented territory when it comes to the bready container.

According to the menu, the starter dish is made of "flaky puff pastry cones ... packed with rich, savory shellfish favorites. All the fun of ice cream vibes, but flavor-packed and seafood-filled." There are three possible fillings: lobster, buffalo popcorn shrimp, or smoked salmon tartare. On Instagram, the cones look flaky and almost croissant-like, and the lobster looks to be like a buttery, Connecticut-style lobster roll, topped with thinly sliced green onions. Another post shows someone absolutely drenching the lobster cone in melted butter. If we're being honest, it hardly looks legal. But it's right there in the name of the restaurant, so we imagine this inventive appetizer is all above board — and delicious.