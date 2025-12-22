Don't Skimp On This Ingredient When Making Homemade Cheesecake

Nothing can be more satisfying than the first bite of a homemade cheesecake — except, of course, for every bite thereafter! With so many delightful styles and recipes to choose from, it is vital to use the proper ingredients in the right ratios. While it is tempting to limit the amount of butter in your cheesecake recipe, this fat is a necessary ingredient to ensure the structural integrity of your crust.

A simple graham cracker crust recipe calls for at least 6 tablespoons of melted butter. This ingredient helps to bind everything together and prevent the crumbs from getting too crumbly. Whether oven-baked or a no-bake style that sets in the refrigerator, keeping your crust held together with the rich ingredient is of the utmost importance to provide a sturdy foundation on which to add your creamy cheesecake topping. In fact, you might just end up using more butter in a no-bake cheesecake to let your crust properly set.

While store-bought varieties often use stabilizers and other unique ingredients to hold a cheesecake crust together, using enough butter is essential for a homemade version. Consider the steps for a classic New York cheesecake recipe which begin by mixing 4 tablespoons of melted butter with graham cracker crumbs, sugar, and salt, all of which is combined and gently pressed into a springform pan for parbaking. Knowing the heft of the cream cheese cake batter to follow, using enough butter in your bottom layer of crust is key.