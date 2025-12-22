The Liquid Substitutions You Can Make For Brown Sugar In A Pinch

If you need a brown sugar substitute, you are going to want something that's more than just sweet. While white sugar is basically just crystallized sweetness, brown sugar is made by adding molasses, which, depending on quantity, can produce either dark or light brown sugar. This obviously affects the flavor, but it also adds moisture, which is why brown sugar can have such different effects on recipes beyond the taste. So to get clarity on the best ways to find a substitute for brown sugar, we decided to ask an expert, Eric Lanlard, a pastry chef, author, and the host of "Baking Mad with Eric Lanlard" and "Glamour Puds."

Lanlard says there are a lot of options for replacing brown sugar, depending on what your recipe is. He tells us, "Liquid sweeteners like maple syrup, honey, molasses, golden syrup, can replace brown sugar in some recipes. They add moisture and the deeper, caramelized flavor that brown sugar provides." Of course, liquid sugars like this will have more moisture than brown sugar alone, so you'll need to cut down on the volume a bit. For maple syrup, honey, agave, or any other substitution, use only three-fourths of a cup for every 1 cup of brown sugar a recipe calls for. These substitutions will get you close to the results of brown sugar, but they will never be quite identical, especially the flavor. For that, Lanlard says that the closest match for brown sugar is making it yourself.