Avoid Curdling Homemade Eggnog With This Simple Temperature Step

'Tis the season for all things tasty, cozy, and festive — all boxes that eggnog ticks with holiday gusto. For its fans, this beverage is the pinnacle of rich, creamy, sweet, and spiced perfection, and that's whether you add a little booze or not. Making eggnog at home is pretty easy — while store-bought options definitely have their value, especially for a busy party host, it's almost always worth it to whip up your own 'nog to your exact preferences. There are just a few key things to keep in mind, though, regarding some common mistakes people tend to make with eggnog. Chief among them is how to avoid curdling, as that's a surefire way to turn your eggnog from irresistible to unappetizing.

The reason eggnog may curdle is if your eggs go from cold to hot too quickly when you add them to your warmed milk. The extreme change can shock the proteins in the egg yolks, which causes a certain reaction: These specific proteins, known as albumins, bond with fat molecules present in the mixture, which creates solid clumps. No one wants to drink watery eggnog with big lumps, do they? But this is easily avoidable. It's just about keeping that temperature shift slow and steady, essentially allowing the egg yolks to ease into the higher temperatures of the milk. That means not rushing the actual combining process, but also ensuring that the egg yolks aren't too cold to begin with, and the milk mixture isn't too hot.