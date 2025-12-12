How Japanese Became Nashville's Hot Cuisine In 2025

If you were to conjure up the dream restaurant to set up shop in your neighborhood, Kisser would be the ultimate manifestation. This casual charmer, courtesy of husband-and-wife duo Brian Lea and Leina Horii, became an instant hit when it opened its doors in 2023, racking up accolades including a recent Michelin Bib Gourmand distinction. Nabbing a table is as tough as ever, so reserve early (if you are aiming for a walk-in spot, you'll have much better luck on weekdays).

While the streamlined menu of "small plates" and "bigger plates" covers straightforward classics such as curry rice and a mammoth chicken katsu, the two chefs aren't immune from leaning into their fine dining pedigrees. For their crispy rice topping, the familiar spicy tuna takes a backseat for buttery beef tartare punctuated by a ramen-inspired house-made chili crisp.

Scratch-made is the name of the game here, from fluffy Japanese-style milk bread for the sandos to hand-rolled udon, which Horii learned to make as a child from watching her mother. The toothsome noodles come in multiple renditions, but the creamy bacon version, a sort of carbonara and chowder hybrid laced with miso to bring out the funk, is not to be missed.

Save room for dessert, notably the blueberry yuzu parfait, a brilliantly deconstructed cheesecake that will leave you satisfied, but not overstuffed. As for those frustratingly limited brunch and lunch time hours, Lea and Horri insist landlord-mandated limitations are to blame — there's simply not enough room for storage. Apologies to the Nashville vampire scene.