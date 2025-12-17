9 Old-School Breads You Rarely See Anymore

Bread is a big part of most people's daily diet. According to Innova Market Insights, nearly 1 in 3 Americans eat bread more than four times a week. It makes sense, as there are just so many meals that contain bread. Sandwiches, grilled cheese, burgers, hot dogs, simple toast — bread is everywhere.

White bread has long been a popular choice for most households across the U.S. Although now, likely due to concerns over ultra-processed foods, other types are becoming more popular. Sourdough, for example, is having a big moment. But at different times throughout history, other breads have been popular.

During the war, for example, people ate, well, war bread, and during the medieval period in England, some were forced to eat horse bread. No, it's not bread made from horses, don't panic. Keep reading to find out what actually goes into horse bread, plus many other old-school breads that you just don't really see anymore.