Turn Crispy Smashed Potatoes Into An Easy, Dippable Appetizer By Using This Size Spud
There are nearly as many ways to prepare a potato as there are varieties of potatoes. But the success of any potato recipe depends in part on the type of potato you use. For example, unless you want mushy baked potatoes, you'll want to use russets every time. In the case of crispy smashed potatoes, both type and size matter.
In her recipe for crispy-edged smashed potatoes, Tasting Table recipe developer Miriam Hahn specifies that the ideal potato for this appetizer is a medium to small Yukon gold potato. Yukon golds are a waxy type of potato, with thin skin and a less starchy pulp. Hahn opts for Yukon golds "because of the creaminess factor" she says. Waxy potatoes are the best type of potatoes for roasting, which is, in part, what Hahn's recipe entails. They also hold their shape well when being parboiled which is the first step in a smashed potato recipe.
Of course, Yukon gold potatoes come in many sizes, some as large as russets. Medium or small Yukon gold potatoes are the perfect size for smashing. You can easily achieve this with a standard drinking glass or mason jar. Plus, they get flat enough to transform into crunchy coins with a tender and creamy interior that will hold their shape when you dip them into accompanying sauces.
More tips for smashed potatoes
Hahn says you can find medium to small Yukon gold potatoes in 3-pound bags at the grocery store. You can also buy Yukon gems, which aren't the same as Yukon golds, but are about as close as you can get. Apart from potato size, there are many tips to get the most successful smashed potatoes, starting with the parboil. You should start the parboil by placing potatoes in cold salted water so that they cook evenly. Once they're fork tender, ensure that the potatoes are as dry as possible before smashing them to give them the best chances of absorbing the oil and crisping up beautifully in the oven. Ideally, you should dry them out in the fridge for 30 minutes. Smash your potatoes directly on the oiled baking sheet you'll roast them on to save dishes. Don't skimp on the oil or butter, as a generous amount of fat will aid in creating a crunchy exterior while also helping infuse any seasonings you sprinkle on.
If there's something we all know about potatoes, it's how versatile they are. Not only can you season them with any kind of spice and herb blends, but you can also pair them with countless sauces. Hahn recommends this garlic aioli, but you can get as creative as you like. You can serve them with a dipping sauce flight featuring a smoky romesco sauce, herby and fresh pesto, and a zesty yet creamy buttermilk ranch.