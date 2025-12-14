Turn Crispy Smashed Potatoes Into An Easy, Dippable Appetizer By Using This Size Spud

There are nearly as many ways to prepare a potato as there are varieties of potatoes. But the success of any potato recipe depends in part on the type of potato you use. For example, unless you want mushy baked potatoes, you'll want to use russets every time. In the case of crispy smashed potatoes, both type and size matter.

In her recipe for crispy-edged smashed potatoes, Tasting Table recipe developer Miriam Hahn specifies that the ideal potato for this appetizer is a medium to small Yukon gold potato. Yukon golds are a waxy type of potato, with thin skin and a less starchy pulp. Hahn opts for Yukon golds "because of the creaminess factor" she says. Waxy potatoes are the best type of potatoes for roasting, which is, in part, what Hahn's recipe entails. They also hold their shape well when being parboiled which is the first step in a smashed potato recipe.

Of course, Yukon gold potatoes come in many sizes, some as large as russets. Medium or small Yukon gold potatoes are the perfect size for smashing. You can easily achieve this with a standard drinking glass or mason jar. Plus, they get flat enough to transform into crunchy coins with a tender and creamy interior that will hold their shape when you dip them into accompanying sauces.