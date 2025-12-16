This Utah-Born Mexican Restaurant Chain Has Over 150 Locations Across The Western US

When you think of Utah, Mexican food probably isn't the first menu option that comes to mind. But one Mexican restaurant chain began its journey in St. George and has since grown to more than 160 restaurants across 11 states, including California, Washington, Arizona, Idaho, Montana, and Colorado. Cafe Rio Mexican Grill opened in 1997 when founders Steve and Patricia Stanley wanted to bring their take on Northern Mexican and Tex-Mex flavors to southern Utah. Little did they know how big it would become.

By 2004, the fast-casual chain had grown to six locations, quickly catching the eye of Bob Nilsen. Nilsen would buy the chain from its original owners, multiplying it to over 100 individual restaurants before selling the chain in 2017. The secret to Cafe Rio's success? Keeping the founders' "fresh food, made fresh" ethos. You won't see any freezers or microwaves in these kitchens, and so it's no wonder that the chain now has major hubs in areas such as Salt Lake City, Phoenix, and much of Southern California.

Nowadays, the chain is led by Steve Vaughan, who was a top executive over at Sonic before shifting gears, having helped the burger chain pull in billions in annual revenue. Even still, Cafe Rio has kept that same mission of making food from scratch, with many happy customers claiming that it's better quality than similar spots like Chipotle or Qdoba, some of the top Mexican chain restaurants nationwide.