Lidia Bastianich's 6 Best Tips For Italian Cuisine

Risotto is an Italian classic that calls for a little bit of attention and care to get it right. Lidia Bastianich explains that there are many different ingredients that can be added to a homemade risotto, but she suggests one that is essential every time — a generous splash of wine.

White wine in risotto is not simply for flavor, as Bastianich revealed in an exclusive interview with Tasting Table. "The rice will absorb the wine," she says and further explains that it will help "balance the kernel of the rice with flavor and with acidity." To get the most out of the wine, add it at the beginning of cooking, as soon as the rice has been toasted. As you add it to the pan, you will hear the satisfying sizzle and smell the aroma. Stir immediately to allow the kernels to soak it up.

As always, make sure to choose a wine that you enjoy drinking. Bastianich advises that there is no need to buy an expensive wine specifically for risotto — any leftover dry white wine in the fridge will work. Avoid sweet wine as this will not have enough acidity to create the required balance and make sure to leave enough in the bottle to enjoy a glass alongside your risotto once it is cooked.