A Pandan Cake In NYC's Chinatown That Takes 3 Days To Make Got This Pro Baker Raving

During my book tour for my latest cookbook, "108 Asian Cookies," I stopped by Bánh by Lauren, a warm and cozy third-culture bakery and cafe nestled in the Two Bridges neighborhood of NYC's Chinatown. Lauren Tran, a former Seattle native, is the baker and owner. What truly fascinated me during my visit were Tran's famous and viral pandan chiffon cakes, an elegant, cloud-soft creation filled with delicious coconut mousse layers that, as Tran informed me, takes up to three days to bake, set, assemble, and finish.

Tran's gorgeous cake has an impressive total of eight layers, including the layer of fresh cream on top, stabilized with just a little sugar. The not-too-sweet cake is a pure labor of love, and I tasted every hour of Tran's craftsmanship in each bite. I really wished I had flown the cake back to Seattle with me.

Her pastries menu also includes Tran's signature bánh bò nướng, or Vietnamese honeycomb cake known for its springy, bouncy, and chewy lace-like interior. Vibrantly jade green and fragrant, thanks to pandan as a primary ingredient, the cake is another not-too-sweet Asian dessert that's simply intoxicating.