Ditch The Slow Cooker: There's A Much Better Way To Make Chili

What do you use to make your homemade chili? There are plenty of options: a classic pot on the stovetop, slow cooker, or multi-cooker. But if your answer's not a Dutch oven, you're missing out. In a Dutch oven, every aspect of your chili gets elevated, from the initial browing to the final intensity of the flavor.

While a slow cooker is one of the most popular appliances for making chili, it will produce a batch that tastes flatter and less flavorful than a Dutch oven. The secret lies in the brilliant heat distribution and browning power that only a Dutch oven can provide. Don't believe us? Give our classic Cincinnati chili recipe a whirl in the Dutch oven: Boil the beef until it's done, add seasoning and spices (including cocoa powder), and simmer in a Dutch oven at 300 degrees Fahrenheit for two hours.

The result will be chili with big flavor all around. It's a world of difference from the lifeless slow-cooker chili you may have eaten before. The texture and appearance might look unpromising at first — dark and slightly thick — but that's the Maillard reaction doing its job. One spoonful and you'll understand why you can't stop.