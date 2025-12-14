There's No Question That This Is The Best Way To Make Oatmeal In Our Eyes

If you've ever felt morning oatmeal inching toward blasé territory, you're not alone. Even true oatmeal devotees sometimes crave a fresher, creamier, or more exciting mix in the bowl, which led Tasting Table to explore and rank six ways to prepare oatmeal — and choose one as the hands-down best. It's Bircher muesli, which our taster created using a modern take on original century-old methods. As she explains, it's like the now-trendy "overnight oats" movement, but with roots in the early 1900s, when a Swiss doctor named Maximilian Oskar Bircher-Benner advocated for a blend of soaked oats, eaten raw with no heat involved.

Many people today still use Dr. Bircher-Benner's original Swiss recipe, which includes soaked oats, sweetened condensed milk, fresh lemon juice, grated apple, and nuts. But some versions today swap out the condensed milk for alternative sweeteners and milk, cream, or yogurt. From there, things can get very nuanced and personalized. The version of Bircher muesli that won our hearts stuck largely to the basics, but still had some surprises.

Our reviewer, who created six popular versions of oatmeal and placed this one on top, essentially soaked ½ cup each of rolled oats and yogurt, added grated apple, a pinch of salt, and a spoonful of jaggery, which is unrefined natural sugar made from palm or sugar cane. "The tanginess of the yogurt balanced out the sweetness of the apple," she explains. "If you could eat fresh air, this is what it would taste like. As far as texture goes, the dish was pleasantly chewy and juicy."