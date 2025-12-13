Why Stanley Tucci's Favorite Pasta Shape Is Superior

Actor, author, and celebrated foodie Stanley Tucci is back at it again, spreading his love of Italian food just in time for the holidays. In a new video campaign on YouTube, British comic Diane Morgan sits down with Tucci for a hilariously cringey, tongue-in-cheek interview as a part of San Pellegrino's "Italian Time" campaign. As they speak about all things Italian, the Italian-American actor is asked which pasta shape he prefers. "Tubes," he replies without hesitation. When asked why, he adds that they are "just more versatile."

While traditional pasta wisdom would advise pairing your sauce or dish with its perfect pasta mate, Tucci's choice makes a case for a more general category, a hardworking pasta pick that's done its fair share of the heavy lifting — the tube. His choice of tubes is one that works best precisely because the pasta's versatility allows it to shine in the greatest number of situations, all without having to spend too much time drilling down to consider exactly which noodle best showcases which sauce (i.e., spaghetti, mafalda, macaroni, etc.).

It's a real time saver when you're just looking to get dinner on the table in a hurry. But what is it exactly about tubes that makes them a superior choice? Besides the versatility Tucci's mentions, it's the sheer amount of sauce and meat or veggies that these little babies can hold that truly makes tubes the purest, most magical choice for, well, just about any pasta sauce you enjoy. As Tucci's noted before, don't ignore these Italian dishes.