What Does Chive Blossom Vinegar Really Taste Like?

Preconceptions about vinegar abound, and rightfully so. Vinegars carry a very distinct food persona, most notably a tart intensity that transforms just about any dish. However, that sassy, bright, acidic liquid can be much more nuanced, bringing an astounding range of flavors from fruity to tangy, sweet to sour, and even vegetal undertones. As such, some vinegars defy generalization, including a lesser-known little lovely called chive blossom vinegar. The taste is hard to imagine but well worth experiencing.

The garden-like aura of chive blossom vinegar derives from a crucial part of its name: a blossom. It's a delicate purplish-pink flower that blossoms from the common chive species, Allium schoenoprasum, known for its mild onion flavor. Chives are also described as having an understated spicy, garlicky taste with fresh vegetal savoriness — and the blossoms bring that gentle flavor, along with floral tones, to a punchy vinegar infusion like no other.

The chive blossoms also carry a subtle sweetness and faintly herbal aroma, which accentuates the flavor notes. When infused in vinegar, the acidity remains, but the onion perfume rounds it out, bringing more complexity to foods than what's typical of a plain white vinegar. And it definitely cradles a lot more visual appeal, with the brilliant star-shaped petals seeping soothing rose-blush hues into clear vinegar liquid. To enjoy the full effect, steep and store in a clear jar. You'll be removing the flowers after a two-week vinegar infusion — a mostly hands-off process that's surprisingly simple.