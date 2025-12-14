The Birthplace Of Hollandaise Sauce Might Take You By Surprise

Just as it takes creativity to invent a new dish, some chefs employ the same creative liberty when naming their dishes. A surprising number of foods are named after places other than where they originated – like French fries, which were conceptualized in Belgium. Today, we're taking a closer look at another geographically-titled food, and unlike fries, it's actually French. Despite its Dutch-sounding name, hollandaise sauce was created in France, a hairpin balance of room-temperature egg yolks, warm butter, lemon juice, and pepper. Hollandaise is so French, in fact, that it holds a position of esteem as one of French cuisine's five fundamental "mother" sauces, alongside béchamel, espagnole, velouté, and sauce tomate.

Perhaps perplexingly, the word "hollandaise" is French for "from Holland," yet the condiment originated in northern France's Normandy. Initially, it was known as "sauce Isigny," a nod to the Normandy town of Isigny-sur-Mer and the Calvados region's dairy farming tradition, known especially for its butter (Normandy remains the cream capital of the country today). So, why the name change? Two dominant theories have emerged as to why the French mother sauce earned its Dutch-inspired moniker. The first theory posits that the name change happened during World War I, when France had to import its butter from Holland due to domestic production issues. The second theory places the name centuries' further back, during a period of diaspora.