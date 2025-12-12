8 Scottish Snacks You Should Try At Least Once

Scotland is known for a few global food phenomenon, but Whisky is probably at the top of the list. The Scots have been making this beverage since the 15th century, and it is arguably their most famous export. Haggis might also spring to mind. It's a dish that tourists often feel compelled to sample, like escargot in France, but anyone who's had Scotland's national dish knows that it is less a cultural oddity than it is a delicious dish of fragrant spices that would even appeal to those without adventurous palates.

When it comes to snacks, Scotland is well-equipped. It might be outnumbered by the English in terms of famous brands, but the country has a distinct set of offerings that deserves to be appreciated on its own terms. You may not have realized it, but there are many notable foods that originated from Scotland, including porridge, marmalade, and tikka masala. But for those moments when you're peckish between meals, you don't have to resort to an English biscuit or packet of crisps; you can luxuriate in the Scottish alternatives. From tablet to butteries, here are some of the best snacks the country has to offer.