The Old-School Pittsburgh Spot Serving Giant Fried Fish Sandwiches For Over 150 Years

There's only one place in Pittsburgh where hungry customers can experience the "Cod Father" of seafood while stepping into the shoes of celebrities such as Frank Sinatra, Rocky Marciano, and former president Jimmy Carter. It's a place where the walls are covered from floor to ceiling in old-school movie memorabilia and photographs of famous patrons, and where nearly every person you meet will have a childhood story to share about grabbing a bite at the city's oldest bar and restaurant. We are, of course, talking about none other than the Original Oyster House, which is nestled in the busy streets of Market Square in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Original Oyster House has been a Pittsburgh staple for over 150 years, catering to the state's long legacy of dishing out oysters, clams, fish, and other seafood. The historic restaurant is known for its beloved Famous Jumbo Fish and Monster Fish Sandwich, but it also offers a hearty menu filled with crab cakes, butterfly shrimp, baked scrod, and, of course, oysters, which are available year-round. We also rated it as the best seafood on our list of 20 restaurants in Pittsburgh you should know, affirming that it's easily the O.G. of breaded and fried seafood in the area. At one point, there were nine operating Oyster House locations around the Pittsburgh area — today, though, there's only the three-storey original Market Square location.